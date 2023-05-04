Protestors prep for Nashville ahead of TN lawmakers expulsion vote

Those going to protest have one common message, they don’t want three lawmakers expelled over such a critical issue like gun violence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee remains on track to make history on Thursday in the state Capitol building. Those going to protest have one common message, they don’t want three lawmakers expelled over such a critical issue like gun violence. Representative Justin Pearson of Memphis, Justin Jones of Nashville, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville are now dubbed the "Tennessee Three”.

Theryn Bond is one of the protestors headed to Nashville tomorrow for what she says will be a long day of protesting.

“It shouldn’t have taken a tragedy happening at the Covenant School in Nashville for our state to wake up and realize we need to do something,” Bond said. “We need to act now.”

“Myself, Rep. Johnson and Rep. Jones went to the well to lead a peaceful protest that demanded we listen to the people in the galleries we listen to the constituents who showed up who are asking for us to do something,” Rep. Pearson said.

Bond said it’s one of those times in life when you have to exercise your first amendment rights and stand up for change.

“I firmly believe that the Tennessee Three took advantage of their platforms and the need for all of us to have to act now, to do something so that no other family member has to lose someone at the threat of gun violence whether it be a mass shooting at a local venue or even a school,” Bond said.

The local NAACP chapter held a news conference about the possible expulsions with President, and mayoral candidate, Van Turner taking a firm stance against gun violence.

“They were standing up because six individuals lost their lives at the hands of gun violence and with the use of a military style assault rifle which should be banned in the first place,” Turner said.

But Republicans say by hijacking house proceedings for almost an hour, what the Tennessee Three did amounted to an insurrection, or even worse, but Bond says they were just using their platform.

“If republicans in the state of Tennessee cared about all Tennesseans that means they have to be welcome to alternative voices and they may not always agree with,” Bond said. “Just because you do not agree with somebody doesn’t mean you can’t do business with each other across our entire state.”