Experts speak out on motorcycle safety following recent crashes in Memphis

There are nearly 20,000 motorcycle wrecks that happen each year here in Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A hit-and-run turned deadly late Thursday night after a car hit a motorcyclist at west Mitchell and Daggett in South Memphis. Police said they're looking for the driver of a silver Nissan Altima.

Over in Germantown, another motorcyclist also died Wednesday after being hit by a car. These recent deadly crashes are leading some to speak out about motorcycle safety.

Motorcycle experts said drivers are going to see more motorcycles well into the summer months, and without the proper precautions — more motorcycle-involved accidents.

It’s important when riding on two wheels to be aware of one's surroundings and be prepared for anything, they said.

Stephen Richardson, who has been riding a motorcycle since 1989, said riding is hobby that sometimes comes with "uncertain danger."

“There is risk with operating a motorcycle — for sure," Richardson said. “Risk awareness — we try to work with our students to help with judgement, awareness and ... interacting with traffic.”

Minimizing risks, for Richardson, starts with assessing road conditions.

“Choose not to ride during rush hour be able to manage your time and space,” Richardson said. “Give yourself openings to be able to manage when a car driver may not see you.”

Instructors also suggest wearing standard protective gear.

"The mesh jackets are made to handle the abrasion if something were to happen," riding coach John Cronnelly said. "A lot of them come with pads in the shoulder the backbone to protect you instead of wearing just a short sleeve shirt. They sell jeans that have cavalier woven right into them, so you don’t get road rash. You know, [a] good pair of shoes to cover the ankles [helps]. Buy riding shoes not regular shoes and then full finger gloves.”

For these motorcyclists, nothing beats old-fashioned practice.

“We have to approach intersection with that heightened awareness,” Richardson said. “Be ready to either use our breaks and have an escape route and having good schools like practicing breaking [and] practicing swerving.”

For those that ride a motorcycle, experts said checking with one's dealership is where most can find these classes offered.