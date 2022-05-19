How to get help with expungement, child support, jobs, and more Saturday in Memphis

‘Restoration Saturday’ is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Moriah-East Baptist Church at 1248 Haynes Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anyone looking to get criminal offenses removed from their record, help with child support and driver’s license issues, or who needs a job is invited to an event this Saturday, May 21, 2022.

‘Restoration Saturday’ is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Moriah-East Baptist Church at 1248 Haynes Road.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, Shelby County General Sessions Clerk’s Office, and the District 21 Prince Hall Masons are sponsoring the event.

Expungement is available for those in Shelby County who meet the following requirements:

Have no more than two expungable convictions, only one of which can be a felony;

Have no convictions involving death, violence, or bodily injury, DUI, stalking, or violation of a protective order;

Have no A or B felonies;

Have served all terms of imprisonment, probation, or parole, and at least five years have elapsed since completion of the sentence for a misdemeanor or E felony, and 10 years for a C or D felony;

Have paid all fines, court costs and restitution.