Expungement clinic, job fair this week in Memphis

One clinic is set for Tuesday, April 5, at the Pursuit of God Church in Frayser. The other is Friday, April 8, at the Shelby County Office of Reentry.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office announced an expungement clinic and job fair will be held next week in Frayser.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Pursuit of God Church at 3759 N. Watkins.

The fair will include representatives from the DA’s office, the Tennessee Department of Safety, and Maximus Child Support. Information will also be available from the Criminal Court Clerk’s office, General Sessions Court Clerk’s office, and Drive While You Pay.

According to the American Job Center, at least 13 back-ground friendly companies will be attending Tuesday's event. More than 50 positions are available and hourly wages start at $13/hr and can go up to $22 an hour for most positions. If you have your CDL, some positions are paying $1,200 - $1,800 a week. If you do not have experience or can get your records cleared, the job fair is still available to you.

Jobs being offered Tuesday include lawn care, auto mechanic, warehouse, distribution, construction, apartment ground keeping, CDL, and Non-CDL driving positions.

About 90 misdemeanors and felony convictions can be cleared in Tennesee. The state law provides that a person with exactly two eligible misdemeanor convictions or exactly one eligible misdemeanor conviction and one eligible felony conviction can now get both charges expunged. To learn more about expungement and determine eligibility, go to www.scdag.com/expungement.

Remember to join us Tuesday, April 5 for the Expungement Clinic and Job Fair @thepogcmemphis! Visit our website and take the Expungement Eligibility Assessment to determine if you are eligible at this time: https://t.co/mAdOLtOyUz. pic.twitter.com/d7xLMLScNg — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office (@ShelbyCountyDA) April 1, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Office of Reentry (OOR) is also celebrating National Second Chance Month with a Second Chance Resource Fair.

It all happens Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Shelby County Office of Reentry at 1362 Mississippi Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public.