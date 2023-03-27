MSCS providing snapshot to parents about how students are doing ahead of controversial TCAP test in April

MSCS says the district is showing signs of recovery from the pandemic, but just last year, almost 4 out of 5 students did not score proficient on the reading test.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just a couple of weeks separate Tennessee third graders and their end of the year statewide reading test. The stakes could not be higher for Memphis Shelby County Schools.

“I’m always nervous, I want our students to do their very best,” said Dr. Angela M. Whitelaw, MSCS Deputy Supt. of Academics, Schools & Leadership.

Starting this year, if students do not pass the TCAP reading test, they have to repeat the grade unless they show improvements in the summer.

The new law is especially worrisome for MSCS since last year nearly four out of five third grade students did not finish with a proficient score on the reading test. This is why the district has spent months tutoring students.

“I think that we have prepared them, but again we are waiting on those results,” said Whitelaw.

For those students who do not pass the test with a proficient score or higher, there are options. Students can either go through tutoring or go through the MSCS Summer Learning Academy.

Still, there are families who are not pleased this law was passed by Tennessee State lawmakers in the first place.

“There are a lot of parents very upset with it,” said Arnecia Bailey, whose child is one of the first classes affected by the fallout of the third grade retention law.

Many parents like Bailey have expressed their concern with the stress this test could cause.

“It’s very stressful — not only for the parents, but the students,” said Bailey, “It doesn’t matter if you got honor roll; principal’s list — if you don’t pass this, then you fail, and I don’t think it’s fair.”

This is why MSCS is encouraging concerned parents to attend their child’s school "Family Data Night," to get a better sense of where the district and, more importantly, where the students stand.

“Make sure that you know how they did on the winter assessment — the winter diagnostic,” said Dr. Whitelaw.

MSCS said the "Family Data Nights" are designed to give parents a clearer picture of how the students have progressed throughout the year. Parents will learn how the students have scored on statewide assessments so far and what they may need to do during the weeks leading up to the TCAP test.

“If students can come home [and[ focus on iReady 30 minutes a day, that will be such a help — such a support for the school,” said Whitelaw.



The nights will also help continue a conversation between parents and the school district about what steps will come next for families after the test ends.