After 2 years, the Family Egg Hunt is returning to the Memphis Botanic Garden this April

The yearly egg hunt took a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, but Memphis Botanic Garden announced it's returning April 16.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG) is celebrating the first week of spring by announcing the return of a family-favorite event.

MBG announced Monday that the Family Egg Hunt will return to the Garden this spring, after a two-year hiatus, April 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For kids, a self-guided Bunny Trail will be set up in the garden, allowing them to hop through and get their eggs.

Attendees will also be able to walk through a 96-acre hunt for “golden” eggs, and eat at one of the local food trucks on site.

MBG said children will not only collect treat-filled eggs at the "Bunny Stops" along the way, they can egg-splore real eggs, plant a flower, learn about butterflies, create a bunny nose, go on a spring scavenger hunt, enjoy ice cream from Prairie Farms Dairy, and more.

Live entertainment from Visible Music College will be provided that day.

Memphis Mojo Cafe, New Wing Order, Smokin’ Hot BBQ, 9 Dough 1, and Mempops will be on-site for a picnic lunch.

More than 50 “golden” eggs filled with prizes worth more than $4,000 will also be hidden throughout the 96 acre grounds for families to find.

MBG said the Family Egg Hunt is a fun family friendly alternative to traditional egg hunts.