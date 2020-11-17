Victims of domestic violence honored as Family Safety Center begins 'Home for the Holidays' campaign

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris proclaimed the day as Domestic Violence Awareness Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Family Safety Center held a silent witness memorial Tuesday in honor of the 17 Shelby County residents who lost their lives in 2020 due to domestic violence.

The memorial marks the start of the center's 'Hope for the Holidays’ campaign.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris proclaimed the day as Domestic Violence Awareness Day.

Find more from the Family Safety Center below:

Today, Family Safety Center, the non-profit organization that helps to shepherd domestic violence victims away from their abusers on a safe path to living without abuse, launched a holiday communication campaign called Hope for the Holidays in an effort to educate the community and victims of domestic violence about the services that are available to help them break away from their abusers to live a happy, abuse free existence. The program included a silent witness memorial to the 17 people in Shelby County who lost their lives due to domestic violence in 2020 and announcing Mayors Harris and Strickland proclaiming November 17 as Domestic Violence Awareness Day in Shelby County and Memphis.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of people in the Memphis area enduring physical and emotional abuse from a loved one or partner and the stresses of COVID-19 are contributing to more incidents this year. We hope this campaign will reach those who need help and will show them that the Family Safety Center is here to help them,” said Éthele Hilliard, Family Safety Center transition manager. “We are sad to report there have been 17 homicides in Shelby County this year due to domestic violence. For the next eight weeks we are remembering each of those who lost their lives in 2020 due to domestic violence with our Silent Witness installation. We urge anyone in an abusive relationship to please call our 24-hour crisis hotline at 901-249-7611 or visit our website at www.FamilySafetyCenter.org.”

Family Safety Center helps victims remove themselves and others affected by abuse by listening to their stories then guiding them and connecting them to various services that are available to help them live abuse-free. Law enforcement, legal services, and victims' services are located in the same building as Family Safety Center, streamlining an often complicated and intimidating process. Family Safety Center relies on a network of 28 community partners to more effectively and efficiently serve those hurting in Memphis and Shelby County.

Services available to domestic violence victims through Family Safety Center:

Victim Safety and Support Safety planning Referral to safe, confidential emergency shelter Referral to counseling for victims of domestic violence and child witnesses of domestic violence

Legal and Law Enforcement Services Assistance with Orders of Protection Civil legal services, advice and court advocacy Consultation with District Attorney Staff Assistance with law enforcement reports Support in prosecution of domestic violence offenders

Enrichment and Language Resources Translation Services Referral to Faith-based organizations Immigration-sensitive victim services

