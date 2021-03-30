Family Safety Center partners with The GradUs Project Non-Profit offering domestic violence survivors new hope through Project E.A.T.

One group will start in April and another will begin in September.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Project E.A.T. (Earn/Assistance/Training) is hosted by the GRAD-US Project Workforce Innovation and is made possible by funding from the Delta Regional Authority and offers survivors of intimate partner violence an opportunity to gain valuable work experience, employee compensation, and a sense of hope during a three-month program.

Participants will get:

paid work experience in a gourmet popcorn business

attend post-secondary training

get assistance with job placement in food-based advanced manufacturing

Benefits:

$400 Stipend

Free Industry Certification from Southwest Tennessee Community College

Childcare and Transportation assistance available during program

Placement assistance to interview with global food-based brands

Requirements:

Drug Free

High School Diploma or GED

18 years old

Domestic violence victim

Interest working in a manufacturing/distribution environment

The first cohort begins April 10, 2021 with a subsequent cohort beginning early September.