Family still searching for missing Alcorn County man and his dog

Multiple agencies are still actively searching for 78-year-old Wade Davis and his dog Buddy.

CORINTH, Miss — Seven days, that’s how long it has been since Mr. Wade Davis walked away from his home in Alcorn County Mississippi. It is also how long his family has been waiting, hoping, and praying for the best.

Sharon Clemmer, Wade Davis’ daughter, says, “No matter where dad is, God’s got him and we know that. Of course, the human side of us, we want him home.”

Hugs and lots of love.

That’s how the Davis family has been getting through the last week after Wade Davis, who has been living with dementia, took his dog for a walk and did not return home.

“He went for his morning walk. It’s not unlike him to walk a couple of hours a day. So, he left on Wednesday and my mom and my brother continued to do the normal routine and at about noon, they realized that they were getting a little concerned”, adds Clemmer.

The family called 9-1-1 and the search began.

Officials say that they have combed through 1800 acres of land and can tell that he has walked at least 19 miles in the area.

The Alcorn County Sheriff says that based on evidence, they are not ruling out any possibility.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell says, ”If somebody out there has given him a ride or somebody pick him up. Let us know, you’re not going to be in trouble. We just want to find Mr. Davis. That is the important thing. We are not looking to get anybody in trouble because I think that if that was done, then it was done with the best intentions.”

Weather has also been playing a large part in the search and rescue.

On the day he went missing, there were several places in the Mid-South that were at or above 100°, which added extra safety concerns for Davis’ family and the search and rescue teams.

The crews closed down around 10:00 pm last night. They advised us to get rest and be ready to go this morning. If you... Posted by Sharon Davis Clemmer on Friday, June 24, 2022

Davis' son Michael says, “They are doing their job and really looking hard. It is just amazing to go and see the insides that they are doing. It is just amazing. So it is a blessing to know that we have this crew here working.”

There have been multiple agencies and hundreds of volunteers assisting with the search for Mr. Davis. They have been tracing his footprints, following up on leads and doing everything they can to help. If you have any information about Mr. Davis or his whereabouts, contact Alcorn County Sheriff.