Family of killed 16 year old say she lived a life loving others

BATESVILLE, Miss — Takiyah Nelson, a 16 year old lost to gun violence just days after her 16th birthday. Her family is now speaking with ABC24 about her life and legacy. They say she led a life of love and happiness.

“My baby 16 years old, she wouldn’t harm nobody,” Takiyah’s mom Cherell Nelson said. “Her cousins, she love them. She love her sisters, she love her brothers, she love her daddy, she really loved everybody.”

Takiyah’s grandmother, Marie, acted as a second mom, there for her every step of the way.

“Kiyah makes friends with anybody,” Marie said. “You see her? She was just a person, she had you laughing, she knows jokes, she likes to sing, she like to rap, she likes to dance.”

Tiktok being Takiyah’s main creative outlet, a way for her to create lasting memories with her family. Marie and Cherell were able to say goodbye to Takiyah earlier this week and are just grateful to see her one last time.

“I told her to fight but the doctor already told me that she wasn’t gonna make it,” Marie said. “I said I know somebody, you know, God. “He kept telling me she wasn’t going to make it so I went over there and grabbed her hand. I told her to fight baby, it looked like she wanted to open her eyes, but she didn’t.”

They say they’ve put their faith in God but are still hurting every moment she’s not here.

“I always though I would go first before her, but she always said she wanted to be a star, I said you’re a start now,” Cherell said. “It hurt me and I can’t get her back.”