Fayetteville bar staff receives $50,000 tip

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville bar received a huge surprise during the Arkansas Sweet 16 game against Gonzaga Thursday, March 24.

Workers at Farrell's Lounge on Dickson Street received a $50,000 donation from Ally Bank during halftime of the Arkansas game. The bank also picked up the tab for every customer at the restaurant Thursday night.

Farrell's cook John Shorter has been with the restaurant for two years after plans of playing music across the country were abruptly halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It doesn’t seem real," Shorter said. "This my family now."

TikToker, Dean Saramo (@deanobballin24) announced the surprise before making some of his famed shots. He has no ties to Arkansas but wanted to make our Sweet 16 victory, even sweeter.

Sarama says this is a reminder to everyone to keep moving forward.

"Keep your head up man," he said. "Honestly, it’s going to be some rough days, but you have to stay strong and will get through it."

"I am ecstatic,” said Megan Gardner, a waitress at Farrell's. "I am bewildered that happened. This is the most money I’ve ever made in a shift, by far."

Gardner says she had no idea it was coming.

"It shocked the living hell out of me," Gardner said.

She's a student at the University of Arkansas and says this money will go towards paying for her school.

Ally Bank wanted to celebrate restaurant employees who have been working through March Madness. Ally is a digital financial services company.

The check will be split among all Farrell's employees, even the ones not scheduled to work last night.

