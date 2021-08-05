FedEx plane dedicated to special teen at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

17-year-old Kenzie was chosen as the Purple Eagle recipient in 2020, but the honor had to be delayed a year because of the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a special honor Thursday at TPC Southwind for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational . FedEx and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital dedicated a plane from the FedEx fleet in honor of a St. Jude patient.

17-year old Kenzie's story is one of strength and purpose. She was diagnosed with a type of blood and bone marrow cancer in 2017. After two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy, she finished treatment in July 2020 and was chosen as the Purple Eagle recipient, but the honor had to be delayed a year because of the pandemic.

“What I think of Kenzie is gratitude, and man, am I excited to see what she accomplishes. She is an incredible young lady. The sky is the limit and the fact the she wants to be nurse and give back to the mission that helped save her life. That's what it’s all about,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO, ALSAC.

The FedEx jet will now carry Kenzie's name the St. Jude logo for the remainder of its day at FedEx. Kenzie's father is an aircraft maintenance technician and is one of FedEx's essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the ninth year for the Purple Eagle program.

Funds raised from this year’s Purple Eagle event will be matched by an anonymous donor. Donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital can be made here: http://fundraising.stjude.org/purpleeagle2021.