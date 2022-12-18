'My heart opens up' | FFUN organization holds toy giveaway

The "Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives" program has aimed to get toys to more than 1,000 children this year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The "Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives" program hosted a toy giveaway on Saturday that left it's founder feeling "delighted" with the turnout.

The group hopes to get toys to more than 1,000 children this year.

Founder Steve Moore said he wants to focus on showing love instead of focusing on young people are doing wrong. He said he believes no child should be left behind and wants to celebrate young people.

"Cars have been lined up here since 9 o'clock," Moore said. "I'm surprised myself how many cars are out here, and I am so delighted. I'm so happy when I just keep walking down the street and I see blue lights way down there and they've been there since 9 o'clock in the morning — my heart just opens up, man. I can't help myself."

FFUN are commonly known in the community for their “Stop the Killing” program. The initial purpose of FFUN was to help former inmates.

“As I was laying in my bunker... I said everybody in jail has negative behavior. If we can stop our negative behavior, we can end the jail cell. I know it’s true because I’ve been out for 40 years and ain’t been back,” said Stevie Moore, FFUN founder.

Moore runs Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives with its initial goal of helping those formerly incarcerated.

“We keep hollering about what’s wrong. What is wrong is that we’re not doing enough right,” said Moore.

He has partnered with the City of Memphis to help former inmates find work.

“By working with the city, we can help these young men. The first time, it was a six-month program. By the time the six months were over, they can’t not work for six months, so they’ve gone back to jail,” said Moore.

This time, Moore will hire former inmates for 90 days paying $10-12 an hour. After successfully completing the program, participants are eligible for hire under the City of Memphis Public Service Corps at $15-16 an hour.