Fire engine dedicated to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire engine was dedicated to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris for his support of the Shelby County Fire Department . The fire pumper was unveiled Wednesday and was named in honor of Mayor Harris.

Last year, Harris helped re-dedicated fire station number 60 in north Shelby County. A new fire engine was delivered to the station with a pumper custom built with the very latest technology. The pumper is able to deliver the largest capacity pump of 2,000 gallons of water per minute to fires of all types and sizes.