Fire Museum of Memphis opens new exhibit honoring African American Firefighters

Twelve men started it all and became the first African American firefighters in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twelve men made history in 1955 as the first African Americans firefighters in Memphis. They faced and pushed through poor living conditions and discrimination with being forced in segregated quarters at Fire Station 8 at Mississippi and Crump and the institutional racism due to them being second-class citizens

Wednesday, the Fire Museum of Memphis opened a new exhibit to honor those men along with current and previous African American firefighters. You will find pictures dating back to 1955 as well as other historical significant items that show the journey to fair hiring processes.

“We are so excited to be able to showcase this exhibit at the museum. It’s an important part of the history of the city,” states Kimberly Crafton, executive director for the museum. “This exhibit was made possible by sponsorships from The Pioneers Black Fire Fighters, Inc. and the Red Door Members of the Fire Museum of Memphis.”

The Fire Museum of Memphis is open Monday thru Saturday from 9am-4:30pm and is located at 118 Adams Avenue. Click here for admission ticket prices and parking information.