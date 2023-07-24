'Sea of Red' fills the night sky in Memphis as firefighters from across the Mid-South honor Lt. Jeffrey Norman

“It shows the respect and love for the ultimate sacrifice that lieutenant Norman made for the citizens,” said Todd Conklin, VP of the Memphis Firefighters Assoc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Sea of Red filled the night sky of Memphis roads to honor the life of fallen Memphis firefighter Sunday, July 23.



Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman lost his life fighting a fire Tuesday, July 18 in South Memphis. Two days later that same fire was determined to be arson.



Norman spent two decades with the department. Almost a week later, the lieutenant's fellow firefighters joined law enforcement for his sendoff in Midtown.

Norman's crew led a longline of firefighters from Memphis and all over the Mid-South, leaving the Mid-South Coliseum in Norman's firetruck, Fire Engines Number 10.



Watching from the sidelines were current, and former firefighters wanting to offer their support to MFD and Norman's family. One former firefighter from Buffalo, NY told ABC24 he came to honor Norman and the virtues he stoo for.

This message was reverberated by several other people in Midtown, promising Norman's family they will always have a community they could rely on.



“You aren’t left behind, they have a community of people around them, of fire men and fire women and everyone that’s not just going to walk away after Wednesday,” said Madison Conklin, Daughter of Firefighter.



“It shows the respect and love for the ultimate sacrifice that lieutenant Norman made for the citizens,” said Todd Conklin, VP of the Memphis Firefighters Association.



Over the next few days, people will continue to say their good-byes to Norman. His visitation will be Tuesday July 25th at Bellevue Baptist Church from 5-7 p.m. His funeral will be the day after at the church at 11 a.m.