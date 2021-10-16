"It means everything to me": First black-owned bakery, cafe opens in Southaven

The store offers a variety of items including cupcakes, pies, several baked goods, and hot entrees.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The first black-owned bakery and cafe in Southaven opened its doors on Saturday.

Karen Todd started her own business in 2015 after she was laid off from Kellogg. Todd said she began baking pastries to support her two daughters, who she calls her "Kutie Pies".

Initially, Todd was delivering pastries throughout Memphis and Shelby County and had some customers in Mississippi.

"I just felt like it was time," Todd, a Whitehaven native, said. "I was looking for some areas in Memphis and couldn't really find anything. I do all of my shopping here in Southaven. I saw this space available and this is my opportunity to bring it as close to Whitehaven as possible."

"It means everything to me," Todd continued.