Folks getting their COVID-19 vaccine got a sweet treat at the midtown Memphis site Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis handed a sweet treat out to those who got their COVID-19 vaccines Friday at the Pipkin building in Memphis.

Unilever - the umbrella company for a bunch of food and home good brands - used this opportunity to share educational information and honor its second annual day of service.

Memphis was one of several vaccination sites across the country to get this free ice cream delivered.

