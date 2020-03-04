Folks in need in Whitehaven lined up for food baskets at Fairley High School

300 families received the food baskets.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are hundreds of people out of work or out of school in the Mid-South during this pandemic. So several organizations have been doing their best to feed the need during this pandemic.

An event was held Friday at Fairley High School to help the local community. A huge line of folks lined up outside the school in Whitehaven.

Volunteers with Tennessee Green Dot and the Mid-South Food Bank gave out 300 food baskets to families in need.