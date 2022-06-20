Here's how you can qualify for the drive-up food pantry | Mid-South Food Bank partners with local church to help families in need

Eternal Life community Church and Mid-South Food Bank plan to serve 250 families, and the drive-up food pantry is available to all residents who qualify.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South Food Bank announced its partnership with Eternal Life Community Church (ELCC) to host a drive-up food pantry Monday, June 27 at 3781 Premier Cv. at 10 a.m.

Through the partnership, the local church and Mid-South Food Bank plan to serve up to 250 Shelby County families in need.

As inflation continues to rise and groceries become pricey, more people are troubled with stocking their homes with necessary food items.

The food pantry is first come first served, but ELCC said no more than three households per car can receive food items.

ELCC said the drive-up food pantry is available to all residents who qualify.

Anyone visiting the food pantry must remain in a vehicle and have a photo I.D. to show proof of residence.

Residents wishing to participate in the food pantry must also receive SNAP benefits, home energy assistance, public housing assistance, supplementary security income (SSI), or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) to qualify.