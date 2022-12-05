Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee

From Dec. 5 until Dec. 31, Tennesseans are encouraged by Driver Services to bring and give non-perishable food items to any Driver Services Center in the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit.

The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”

These other organizations include Donate Life Tennessee, Tennessee Donor Services and Mid-South Transplant Foundation.

From Dec. 5 until Dec. 31, Tennesseans are encouraged by Driver Services to bring and give non-perishable food items to any Driver Services Center in the state. These food items are to be donated to local food banks and organizations to help those in need.

Jeff Long is the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner.

"Kindness is a gift we can share with one another," Long said. "Let’s do the right thing and help feed our fellow Tennesseans."

Members of Donate Life Tennessee said they were "thrilled to support this holiday food drive."

"Driver Services staff show compassion to their community members every day as they advocate for saving lives through organ and tissue donation. It’s not surprising they wish to bring a little more comfort to their communities this holiday season."

There are three Driver Services locations in Memphis: