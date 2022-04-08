Here's why having a food waste awareness event is important

One out of every seven people in Tennessee lack consistent access to healthy foods.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To increase awareness of how food waste negatively affects people all over the world and Tennesseans, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Memphis Made Brewing Co., Clean Memphis, and other organizations are scheduled to host a food waste awareness event.

The event will be hosted at the Memphis Made Brewing Co. on Saturday, April 9, from noon to 4 p.m.

According to statistics, 25% of the food wasted globally could feed 795 million people who are considered undernourished, with one out of every seven people in Tennessee lacking consistent access to healthy foods.

In an annual study conducted by Vanderbilt Center for Child Health, researchers found that 51% of West Tennessee parents struggle with food insecurity, or a lack of access to enough food to live a healthy, active lifestyle.

More than half of all parents included in the study shared that they use some type of food assistance program.

The partners of the event said that they “encourage Tennesseans to take action to reduce waste and increase food recovery.”