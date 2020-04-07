Food truck, live music, movie, and virtual fireworks at The Grove in Germantown

The outdoor venue accounted for social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — Folks in Germantown enjoyed a summer night at a new outdoor venue.

Friday, The Grove, which is adjacent to Germantown Performing Arts Center, held one in a series of events that featured a food truck, live music, a movie, and virtual fireworks.

The newly opened entertainment venue limited the number of tickets sold so social distancing best practices could be followed.

The event Friday night included Grisanti’s 9 Dough 1 food truck, musical guests Mark Edgar Stuart and Art Edmaiston, the movie Mamma Mia!, and a fireworks show on a state-of-the-art 18’ x 31’ extremely high definition video screen.