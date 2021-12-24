For almost 20 years, the House of Mtenzi Museum has been gathering donations at Christmas for those in need

The museum is still taking financial donations, so if you would like to donate you can give through CashApp or Paypal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 19th annual "Forgotten Souls" Christmas Festival was held Friday outside the House of Mtenzi Museum.

Community members dropped off a wide range of donations from scarves and gloves to personal hygiene products in order to give to the less fortunate in Memphis.

One volunteer says that it's important to give back to those in need.

"This is the time when a lot of people that have been blessed have an opportunity to share their blessings with others. And as you know, the more you are blessed to be a blessing, you will continue to be blessed," said Russell Turner, volunteer.

"I believe that this life what we live is not about us. It's about others. That's what the blessing is," said volunteer Tina Byrd.