Finally Free: Former inmates say holidays can be a joy and a stress reuniting with family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be hard on a lot of people especially individuals released from prison. We spoke to residents who were formerly incarcerated about what the holiday season brings.

Family is about support.

“My mother, who is 87 now, she used to say, ‘Son, I can’t wait until you get out. I’m going to live until you get out just to see you get out,'” said Ollie B. Williams, former inmate.

Williams was arrested in 2014. “When I do time, my family does time mentally,” said Williams. “You can never make up for lost time.”

However, he said you can make the most of the time ahead. Williams has been released for eight months. “This is the first Christmas I’ve had with my family in eight years,” said Williams.

It is a joy that also comes with stress. “Now, I’m not that nervous, but I’m at a point where I don’t want to do anything wrong to go back,” said Williams.

His last sentence wasn’t his first. “My first time, I did 18 years straight,” said Williams. “I was nervous then trying to adapt to society. I stayed in my room a lot because I just didn’t want to be around too many people.”

It is a feeling many former inmates have experienced. “People have to remember that prison is a traumatic experience,” said DeAndre Brown, Shelby County Office of Reentry Director.

Brown was also once incarcerated. “When you come home to the old environment, most folks at home haven’t changed, but you have…You’re no longer the life of the problem because that will get you hurt in prison. You’re more reserved. You’re more to yourself because you don’t trust people,” said Brown.

That trust has to be rebuilt. “Reentering society is the hardest thing a person will ever do…What I ask family members to do is give us grace,” said Brown.

Those formerly incarcerated need grace to navigate their new normal. “Prison tears you up. No, worse than that. Prison destroys parts of you. Most of the time we waste time trying to rebuild it as opposed to just looking at building in the future,” said Brown.

That is Williams’ focus. He joined the reentrance program, LifeLine to Success, helping to uplift himself and the community. “It’s a place where I can go and talk to guys because everyone in there is an ex-felon,” said Williams.

“This is true. The LifeLine to Success is a lifeline for my success. A lot of guys who get out of prison don’t have anywhere to go, to be with family members or none of that. I’ve had a lot of support from my family since I’ve been out,” said Williams.