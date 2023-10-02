Two former Memphis Tigers playing for the Eagles this Super Bowl Sunday

“It’s so cool to see them who played for the same team playing again for the same team and excelling so much,” said Tiger alumna Macy Armstrong.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you’re crowding around the TV in anticipation of Sunday’s Super Bowl game, you might see some familiar faces and skills from the Liberty Bowl.

Tigers are saying if the Eagles win, it’s also a win for the University of Memphis.

“We have a whole parade on our jumbotron of players who compete in the NFL that were former Tigers," said Macy Armstrong, a University of Memphis alumna. "It’s so cool to see people salute when we talk about them. Jake Elliot, who’s the kicker was a star at Memphis too.”

Fourth-generation Tiger Macy Armstrong like many can’t wait for the big game Sunday.

She’s got an extra reason to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles. Actually, she's got two — in the form of kicker Jake Elliott and running back Kenneth Gainwell.

“It’s just so validating and inspiring not just to see these young men succeed but to see they are carrying the banner for what has become one of the better football programs in the United States,” said Bob Byrd, a Tiger Fan and donor.

Byrd shares U of M is a springboard for future NFL careers.

He adds Elliott has always been a star with a pattern of keeping fans on the edge of their seat.

“His signature moment is when the game is on the line when he’s kicking to tie or when games as time runs out,” said Byrd.

“It’s so cool to see them who played for the same team playing again for the same team and excelling so much,” said Armstrong. "Fly Eagles fly and Go Tigers!”

The consensus is in — Fly, Eagles Fly.