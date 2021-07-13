Former site of Germantown Country Club ready to tee-up as new upper class neighborhood

Monday night, the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave a unanimous thumbs up to an outline plan to turn the former club into a neighborhood. Initial plans show the development will have homes, a pool, pickleball courts, and a 2-mile trail. The final plans are still being developed.

So far, the former country club has been through a series of "almosts" since closing in March 2019. A contract was made in July 2019 but was pulled in April 2020 due to COVID concerns. The city of Germantown also put in a nearly $2.5 million bid on the property, but that offer wasn't chosen.