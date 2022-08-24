How $200K will provide housing for formerly incarcerated people in Tennessee

A group is working to reduce the number of former inmates with no place to live.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Homelessness rates among formerly incarcerated people are higher for minority groups like women, Black, and Hispanic people as well as those in higher age groups.

Tennessee Department of Corrections Statewide Director of Housing, Michelle Singleton, explained how a $200,000 grant aiming to reduce the number of unhoused former inmates will impact the state.

Singleton said the housing initiative they’re working on that will house former inmates for 60 days, will have a major impact on decreasing homelessness and the number of reoffenders in the state.

“While they get on their feet, they find a job,” Singleton said. “They’re able to save for their next phase in the community.”

With housing options all across the state, more than three thousand inmates have the opportunity to get housing once released.

“We have over 220 approved housing providers throughout the state – approximately 3,400 beds, so it varies across the state,” Singleton said. “Of course, there’s more centralized [places], in the metropolitan areas, there are more options.”

Inmates do, however, have to show a need for housing assistance.

“The grant specifically identifies those that are indigent – they don’t really have that family support or community support to go back to,” Singleton said.

Inmates are released from incarceration with a state ID, relieving the pressure of trying to get an ID once they’re back in the community.

“If they’re coming from a TDOC facility, they are leaving with a state ID,” Singleton said.

The former inmate’s housing provider will also assist them with finding jobs and getting back on their feet.

“The housing providers – our partners – generally have a network of community resources they’ve developed for employment or getting a social security card or things that they might need coming out [of incarceration],” Singleton said.

With 25% of formerly incarcerated people not having a high school diploma, GED, or college degree, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, and the rate of homelessness of formerly incarcerated people being 5,700 per 100,000 people, the state is aiming to put the people at the highest risk of poverty into housing.