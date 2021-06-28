Foundation gives food and resources to 500 families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis hosted its fourth 38126 COVID response project for some neighborhoods in south Memphis and provided food and resources for 500 Mid-South families.
After starting this project in 2015, the foundation has been working overtime in the last year to help families already living in poverty who were hurt even more by the pandemic. Monday, organizers gave out food, vaccines, and household products to families.
Since last March, the foundation has distributed food and personal care items to more than 1,500 families. They've also helped families find resources for COVID vaccines, domestic violence, and employment opportunities.