Founders of "Henry Mask" honored by Shelby County Board of Commissioners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Commissioners honored Memphians Patrick "Fresh" and Jamarr "Chase Morgan" Henry Friday for helping in the fight against COVID-19.
The brothers are the founders of Henry Mask. They received the recognition for their contribution to society amid the pandemic.
Shelby County adopted a resolution to purchase 300,000 'Henry Masks' for all Shelby County Schools, Achievement School District public schools, and charter schools to help students prevent the spread of the virus.
“It's beautiful, it's full circle. We love Memphis so much so, the City and the County celebrating us is remarkable. It's a beautiful experience,” said Patrick "Fresh" Henry.
"We noticed that there was a problem with the world and that there was a shortage of face masks. And, we decided to step in and do something about it. As true Memphians would do. Problem solved!" said Jamarr "Chase Morgan" Henry.