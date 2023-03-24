Frayser Dance Project helps youth heal from adversity through expression

“For some of the youth in the program, they are experiencing basically homelessness," said Tiara Caswell, Legacy of Legends CDC Executive Director.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the rise in crime, blight, and homelessness, our youth are facing challenges no one should have to go through. Unfortunately, it is a reality. That is why one organization is working to help youth through exposure to the arts.

Inside the Legacy Impact Community Resource Center in Frayser, it is all about freedom, expression, and individuality. The Frayser Dance Project stretches far beyond the stage.

“We used it as a healing mechanism for youth in our community,” said Tiara Caswell, Legacy of Legends CDC Executive Director.

The organization helps youth facing adverse experiences.

“For some of the youth in the program, they are experiencing basically homelessness. They’re experiencing death at a rapid rate. They see it all around them. They have now normalized it as it what it is. They go about their day not knowing that it actually emotionally affects them,” said Caswell.

They created the Frayser Dance Project, providing free dance classes every Wednesday and Friday. It is a means to let out what is normally kept inside.

“They share their grades with us. They share their challenges with us,” said Caswell. “They get to really dig deep into what they’re feeling and express it before it triggers into them becoming older and it just spirals out of control.”

They are taking authority over their challenges through the arts.

“It’s not just the regular ballerina moves. It’s modern dance. It’s drumming. It’s African literature. You get to learn culture,” said Caswell. “It’s a proud moment. It makes it worth it to get up, to come to work, open up the center, and be a part of not only the Frayser Dance Project but their daily lives.”