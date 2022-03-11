'Perfect place for Frayser': Groundbreaking held for new Frayser library

The library will stand across the street from another major Frayser project — major renovations at Rodney Baber Park.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After years of persistence and patience, a longtime dream for Frayser residents is now closer to reality.

Thursday marked the groundbreaking for the new Frayser library. The 20,000 square foot facility on James Road near Hollywood Street is expected to open late next year or early 2024.

It will replace the current 6,000 square foot library off of N. Watkins Street.

The new building will feature learning centers, community rooms and outdoor spaces for all ages to enjoy.

"I'm excited that the library is right across from the park," Frayser library supporter Telice Turner said. "We play hard, we want to educate hard and we want to love hard so I think this is just perfect. Perfect location, perfect place for Frayser."