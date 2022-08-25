Frayser residents work together to build up their community during Volunteer Day

The last Thursday of each month is Volunteer Day, where residents help in areas around the community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday is Volunteer Day in Frayser!

It's for the community and by the community helping to build relations. Residents spent the day working to keep the community informed.

Residents at the Connect Center want everyone to know it's all about connection and a love for community growth.

“Before anyone enters, we always ask one question, 'What color are you today?” asked Camille James. She runs Halls of Ivy Academy growing Frayser’s community garden.

“Each bed has a color and a focus. Yours is orange, and the focus is strength,” said James.

Strength is a quality fitting the Frayser community.

“Hey, Frayser is Frayser strong,” said neighborhood ambassador Tiffany Clay.

It's the residents behind the force. The last Thursday of each month is Volunteer Day where residents help in areas around the community. It hosted by the Frayser Community Development Corporation.

“Frayser is a community of love. You can see volunteers from various sides of the community all come together for one mission and one purpose,” said Clay. “Our job as community ambassadors is to let the residents know about resources, the amazing things happening and just to spread the good news.”

The goal for this Thursday’s project is to prepare the Frayser Blue Calendar Newsletter.

“Within the last few years, we’ve grown from publishing just under 2,000. Now, we’re over 6,000,” said Clay.

Karen King is also a Frayser Neighborhood Ambassador.

“I don’t think a lot of the residents realize what we have out here in Frayser,” said King. “When I grew up, we knew our neighbors. We played with all the kids on the street. Now, you don’t know the neighbors or the kids. Days like this are important because we get to meet our neighbors … meet some community stakeholders, talk about issues you may have in your community … Through our volunteer program and volunteer day, we’re getting back to that.”