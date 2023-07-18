The Frayser neighborhood is waiting for improvements from the Memphis revitalization plan

“We were supposed to have streets like they do in Evergreen,” Mary Martin, a longtime Frayser resident, said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — People in Frayser are still waiting for promises made by the city of Memphis.

Martin came to ABC24’s Let’s Talk, asking where the cleanup services, flowers and new businesses that were promised in the Memphis 3.0 revitalization plan were.

“I would like to see what happened to all those plans,” Martin said.

ABC24 traveled with Martin to a lot by James and Hollywood. Martin said the lot was supposed to have a shopping center, movie theater and a family restaurant, but instead, it was empty and covered with trash.

“They took us on a survey on a bus like they were going to start over here,” Martin said, “but you don’t see a flower in no part of the expressway which was supposed to be done. We feel left out.”

When asked, a Memphis Spokesperson said:

"Memphis 3.0 is the city’s long-range comprehensive plan. There is a recommendation for this area related to gateway signage and planting, but as a part of the public input for the Accelerate Memphis project at this anchor, the community preferred investing in making improvements around the new library and Rodney Baber Park sites. That work is ready for construction."

However, Martin and other members with the Frayser Community Association want Mayor Jim Strickland and his successor to not forget about the neighborhood and invest in the potential and the families that live there.