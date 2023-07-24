Frayser residents still struggle with broadband connectivity services 2 years after money was promised to fix the issues

During our Let’s Talk 24 town hall, residents in Frayser said connectivity still continues to be a problem.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Governor Bill Lee announced $185M in grants to expand broadband access across Tennessee. It is a need many communities have been anxiously awaiting as some areas in Memphis still struggle with connectivity issues.

During our Let’s Talk 24 town hall, residents in Frayser said connectivity still continues to be a problem. This is even after Mayor Jim Strickland announced a new plan in 2021 to close the digital divide in the city. That divide is still present and Frayser residents are heavily impacted.

Network disconnection is an unfortunate norm in Memphis’ Frayser community.

“It’s big problem,” said Keith Martin, a Frayser resident.

For years, residents like Martin have been struggling with broadband connectivity.

“Our service is very poor,” said Martin.

Back in 2021, Mayor Strickland announced a plan to put $15M in federal money to improve broadband across the city as 20% are without any internet access. Now, two years later, it is the same.

“Our internet service, we can’t hardly communicate with anybody. Cell phones don’t work,” said Martin.

He is a business owner and has to leave home just to get work done.

“I actually invested in a Wi-Fi extender. It still doesn’t work. I actually invested in a Wi-Fi booster. None of the issues have been resolved,” said Martin. “Luckily, we have a landline phone still. That’s how we really communicate with a lot of our people.”

It was the same for residents at our Let’s Talk 24 town hall in Frayser.

“It makes me very angry because they always ask you to pay a high bill and the service is just poor,” said Martin.