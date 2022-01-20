Here's how to apply for a free space heater or electric blanket from MLGW

Applications are now being accepted online only for MLGW's Power of Warmth program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Low-income seniors and disabled Mid-Southerners are invited to apply for MLGW's Power of Warmth program.

The program provides free space heaters and electric blankets to those in need.

Online applications are being accepted through January 24 or until all the all the blankets and space heaters are committed. You can apply online HERE.

Those who qualify will get a text from MLGW on January 31 with details on where to get heaters and blankets.

To qualify for an electric blanket OR a space heater, the applicant must be a Shelby County resident, disabled and/or a low-income senior (60 years old or older) with an MLGW account in their name. Applicants cannot have previously received a blanket or heater from MLGW. Applicants will need: