Greenview Gives Back provides free landscaping for injured Collierville police officer

“I’ve been blessed a whole lot in my business and in my personal life and I just felt like I would be a good steward in giving back,” Perdue said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greenview Landscaping aims to create a better year for those in need by providing free services to people in the Mid-South.

Lawn-mowing isn’t typically the first thing to cross most people's mind when they’re physically or financially unable to take care of their yard, but through the "Greenview Gives Back" initiative, some will not have to worry about the task.

“We do an event once a year called 'Greenview Gives Back' — we typically do it around the holiday time with Christmas and New Years,” owner of Greenview Landscaping David Perdue said. “What we do is we find somebody in the community who’s had a rough year, whether that be financial or in their personal life or work life.”

This year, they’re revamping the entire front yard of a Collierville police officer’s home. The officer was injured in the line of duty back in September of 2022 and still isn’t physically capable of upkeeping his yard.

That’s where Greenview Gives Back comes into play.

“What we’re gonna be doing is ripping out all of their landscaping in the front beds and putting all new plants in,” Perdue said. “We’re gonna design the property for them for free and we’ll also do all that install work for them as well.”

While friends and family have helped the officer with his landscaping over the months, the family tells David that getting professional assistance is a weight lifted off their shoulder.

“His wife has either had to do that or other police officers have came over to do that, so we’ll be able to relieve that burden off of those people and take care of that.”

The services Greenview Landscaping provides are worth thousands of dollars, but providing services to those who need it most is priceless for David.