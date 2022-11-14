If you're a senior or disabled Memphis resident, you may qualify for a free space heater or electric blanket from MLGW for winter

MLGW is offering the program to Memphis residents age 60 and up, and applications will stay open through November 30.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Monday they have opened applications for their annual free space heater and electric blanket program for low-income seniors and disabled residents in Memphis.

The Memphis utility said they are starting up their annual drive of 100 space heaters and electric blankets in partnership with Neighborhood Christian Centers for the Power of Warmth program.

To qualify for an electric blanket OR a space heater, the applicant must be a Shelby County resident, disabled and/or a low-income senior (60 years old or older) with an MLGW account in their name. Applicants cannot have previously received a blanket or heater from MLGW.

Applicants will need:

An MLGW bill in their name.

A Tennessee State ID or Driver’s License to verify age and address.

Their most recent pay stub, social security income statement or bank statement showing direct deposit.

Disability documentation, if applicable.



Applications will be accepted online only through November 30, 2022 or until all units have been committed.