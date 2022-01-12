Here's how kids can get free tickets and new jersey before Thursday's Grizzlies game

The 'New Year, New Jerseys' fan promotion and jersey swap tips off Thursday night at 5 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of the FedExForum before the game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies are giving young fans the chance to start the new year with a new jersey and support the team.

According to a release, kids 12 and under can exchange any old opposing player NBA jersey - adult or youth sizes - for a new Grizzlies Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. replica giveaway jersey. In addition to receiving the new Grizzlies giveaway jersey, kids will get a pair of plaza or pinnacle level to Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kids must be there for the exchange and be with a parent or guardian. The offer is limited to one new jersey and one pair of tickets per person, while supplies last, up to 250.