Free water distribution event gives people hope that we can get through this as a community

Many in Memphis are still without water while MLGW works around the clock to repair broken water mains.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — JT Young, the president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas, and Water, said its five-year plan will help with needed infrastructure updates, but continued to say it's difficult to predict for the unprecedented extreme temperatures experienced last week.

“You never know what the next situation will be like nor will you know what impact it may have on our system, but it did test the resilience of our system, “ Young said.

MLGW estimates the repairs will cost around $3.6 million, but it could go up since work is still being done. Memphis city councilmember JB Smiley Jr. said it will be important to properly invest in MLGW's infrastructure, so a crisis like this does not happen again.

"Everything is up for review. This body has been intentional since I joined the council to take a close look at every budget," Smiley said. "Whether it’s MLGW or if it’s the Memphis Police we need to make sure the dollars allocated are appropriately used and are done so efficiently and effectively to better serve the citizens of Memphis."

FREE WATER DISTRIBUTION at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser right now.



They are giving cases of water, cartons of milk, and non-perishable food.



Despite all the stress people have had over a lack of running water or the boil water advisory, there was a glimmer of hope at Pursuit of God Church's free water distribution event. Dozens of volunteers helped give out cases of water, cartons of milk, and non-perishable foods to hundreds of people in Frayser.

"This is such a blessing because there are so many people out here," Sequoria Brittman, a Frayser resident said. "We’re going store to store and there’s no water and a lot of people don’t know how to live without bottled water."

Many across the city have struggled for more than a week trying to find drinkable water. Bobby Campbell came by the event to get much-needed bottled water for his family.

"I’m just proud and glad that they were able to help us," Campbell said.

Even those who needed the water for themselves went to the event getting it for others who they know need it more than them.

I’m trying to help other people as well because my mom can’t get out and a lot of people are quarantining and they can’t get out," Brittman said.

Some volunteers said helping gave them a sense of relief that the community was getting what it needed. Amid this challenging time for many, there was a reminder of resilience that we are going to get through this together.