Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.) to host weekend school supplies drive and community rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A back to school family and community school supply giveaway is happening this weekend in south Memphis.

Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, or F.F.U.N., is behind the 18th annual School Drive, with preparations and collections underway. They are working with local law enforcement to make sure traffic flows smoothly and everyone is safe.

Organizers said whether rain, shine, or heat, they will be out there to support local education.

"A lot of people ask me if it rains, are you gonna have it? I always answer the same - they don't stop shooting because of the rain, so why should I stop giving because of the rain?" said Stevie Moore.

The Back to School Family and Community Rally will be Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at 3214 South Third Street.

You must stay in your vehicle and your child must be with you to get these supplies.