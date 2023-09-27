Frustrated residents pushed to limits after they say MATA busses are late, don't show up, and lack safety at terminals

Residents will discuss a list of problems Wednesday from 4-5:30 p.m. on the second floor at the Cossitt Public Library in Memphis. Anyone is welcome to come.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Concerned residents and community members who use the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) bus system are meeting with city leaders and MATA representatives Wednesday afternoon to discuss issues within the public transit system at the Cossitt Public Library.

Some frustrated residents expressed to ABC24 that more times than not, the buses are either not on time, or just do not show up at all.

There are also security concerns at the terminals while waiting for the buses to arrive, which poses even bigger problems, so they are hoping to figure out some solutions with Representative Justin Pearson, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, and MATA representatives.

“I was on the 50 Poplar myself, and the bus was like 15-20 minutes late," Transit Advocate Cynthia Bailey said. "And mind you, early morning is when people actually go to work. They go to doctor appointments (and) physical therapy.”

She told ABC24 that when the bus is late or just does not show up, it becomes a domino effect.

“It can cost your jobs, and it’s just a lot of transit issues with MATA,” Bailey said.

Bailey, who is also a Memphis native, has been using MATA now for 27 years. She rides downtown about five days out of the week and said she sees and deals with a lot.

“I have had a car, but I decided to get on the bus at times just to see how the ridership is, and it’s not doing any better from the time I’ve been riding to now,” Bailey added.

According to MATA, it makes about five million passenger trips in a year across 280 square miles. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland stated that MATA’s annual operating budget was about $30 million, saying:

“They need about $60 million to increase the frequency and speed of service. In partnership with the Memphis City Council and the MATA board, we created for the first time ever a dedicated funding source for MATA and increased annual funding from about $19 million.”

Johnnie Mosley, who is co-chair of the Citizens for Better Service and Memphis Bus Riders Union, which advocates for affordable and accessible public transportation, said he wants transparency on where the funds are going.

“We know what state government, city government, and federal government said they ought to be using it for, but we don’t know what happens when it gets to …road.” Mosley said. “But you got people on staff whose job is to provide adequate bus services in this city. Tell the folks to do their job.”

The union is meeting with residents today from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the second floor at the Cossitt Public Library in Memphis. Anyone is welcome to come.