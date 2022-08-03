Here's how the spike in gas prices is affecting Mid-Southerners

Just last week, prices reached their highest level since 2008. That number went from an average of $3.90 To $3.94.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is the highest that gas has been in a couple of decades and it has already impacted many, from businesses to everyday travelers.

"I just filled up and it was $75 to fill up my tank, so that's just a lot," Resident Brian Callies said.

That's just in regular gas. Callies stated that his truck can burn through a full tank in one week. He said if the prices continue to rise, it could make it difficult for the everyday traveler to afford to go out on a normal basis.

"That little bit of change, it doesn't sound like a lot, but that's enough where it cripples the ability to get out do their jobs," he said.

Callies stated that it could even affect the way his small business services customers.

"It pushes me from not being to go see my customers and not doing that one on one interaction," he said. "We have to start doing everything by phone, zoom and it kind of puts us back in that pandemic-like environment that we're just not leaving."

Just last week, prices reached their highest level since 2008. That number went from an average of $3.90 To $3.94. James Pest Management President Lanier James said he is speechless.

"We've tried to protect our customers as much as we can, but we are reaching a point that we can't absorb it. It's actually unbelievable," James expressed.

If prices continue to rise, he will have to make adjustments to the company's services.

"The cost, we've done it before without a cost increase. If we have a cost increase, we're going to try to make it as small as possible this may be a time of sacrifice," James stated.