Germantown Baptist provides free turkeys for first responders

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The staff at Germantown Baptist Church gave out free turkeys to all Collierville and Germantown first responders Monday.
It's an annual tradition for the church to give back to its church family.
350 turkeys were passed out to our local heroes.
“The men and women who help serve us in our communities give us so much, not only them but their families too, sacrificing a tremendous amount of time for us, 24/7. They're always on and they're taking care of us, so it's a small way for us to say thank you to them."