Germantown mayor releases statement about football coach who drowned saving a child from a storm drain at Riverdale Park

37-year-old William Drennan died saving a child from drowning during a storm Tuesday. The city said they will review park safety ahead of planned improvements there.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo released a statement Saturday regarding the drowning death of a football coach who was attempting to save a child that fell into a storm drain at Riverdale Park Tuesday.

37-year-old William Drennan died Tuesday when he went after one of his players who fell into the open storm water drainage ditch during a heavy storm.

Germantown police and fire responders were sent to Riverdale Park around 6 p.m. Tuesday about a possible drowning. Police said they were initially told a child had fallen into the water and couldn't be found.

When first responders arrived, they learned the boy's father and Drennan had entered the drainage ditch to rescue the boy after he fell into the water.

Police said the father and his son got out of the drainage ditch on the north side of Neshoba Road, however, Drennan was initially unable to be found. First responders then located Drennan nearby and he was taken to Methodist Germantown Hospital, where he died.

The boy was released from the hospital and his father was treated for a minor injury.

After offering his condolences to Drennan's family and honoring his sacrifice, Palazzolo said he directed Germantown officials to submit plans for a new, closed, underground storm water drainage system, ahead of finalizing plans for already-approved funding to renovate the park.

Preliminary design work for this park reinvestment project is currently in draft form.

Before the design work for this park reinvestment project is completed and officially considered for approval, a comprehensive review of park safety throughout the park, including alternative design options for stormwater conveyance, will be completed.

Riverdale Park has used an open storm water drainage system since 1978, Palazzolo said.

You can read Mayor Mike Palazzolo's full statement below:

With the tragic death of Will Drennan, we offer our deepest sympathy to the Drennan family and to all who loved him. As a father himself, Will’s actions and efforts were instinctively courageous and nothing short of heroic.

On site Tuesday evening and on Wednesday morning, we reached out to offer our support to all those assisting with the rescue and will continue to do so as they grieve. Our community supports our Germantown Football League families as they mourn the loss of Coach Drennan this season and for years to come.

During the early evening of Tuesday, August 9, the majority of Germantown experienced an intense, short-duration storm event, including the immediate area of Riverdale Park and Neshoba Road where the accident occurred. Since its opening in 1978, Riverdale Park has utilized an open channel stormwater conveyance system to assist the natural flow of stormwater to the Wolf River.

The City’s budget for the current fiscal year, approved on June 27, includes significant funding for park improvements at Riverdale Park. Preliminary design work for this park reinvestment project is currently in draft form.

Before the design work for this park reinvestment project is completed and officially considered for approval, a comprehensive review of park safety throughout the park, including alternative design options for stormwater conveyance, will be completed.

To further enhance the safety at Riverdale Park, I have directed design plan submittals to include the option of an enclosed, underground stormwater system for immediate consideration.

Will Drennan is a hero.

May all that we do in the days ahead be in honor of this exceptional young man.