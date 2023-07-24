"I just want life to be normal" | Five days later, and a majority of Germantown is still waiting for clean water

Ever since the Friday following the alert, the city has been handing out packs of bottled water at Forest Hill Elementary.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Frustrations continue to grow in Germantown after five days without clean water.

Thursday, July 20, 2023, the city discovered a generator leaking diesel fuel into its underground reservoir. On Sunday, those east of Forest Hill Irene Road received the all clear, however much of the city still does not have water suitable for anything other than going to the bathroom.

“You really don’t realize how much you use water until you can’t use it,” said Bridget Lipsey, Germantown Resident.

She and a majority of the city have been grappling with their new reality for almost a week. Instead of using a dishwasher, Lipsey has been using bottled water and a multi-pot system to wash her plates. For the past few days, Lipsey, and several others in Germantown have been taking showers outside in their pools.

“Every day I did it I thought ‘It’s going to come back, surely,’” said Lipsey.

Five days later, Lipsey is waiting for the all clear. Every day she wakes up hoping today will be the day, only to be disappointed by the end.

“Friday comes and goes, Saturday comes and goes, Sunday comes and goes. Here it is it’s Monday and last night at like 9, I think, they clear the other half,” said Lipsey.

To cope, water distribution giveaways continue throughout Germantown and the surrounding communities.

Ever since the Friday following the alert, the city has been handing out packs of bottled water at Forest Hill Elementary. The Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit has also been filling up containers twice a day, and filling up coolers with ice.

“I’ve been going to the Forest Hill one and this is the first time that I came here,” said Kathy Barrett, “We have a couple of dogs that drink a lot of water, especially in this heat.”

Every passing day brings more caution and frustration for a majority of Germantown, and some asking the city to open more water locations outside of the one at Forest Hill.

“The line has been getting longer, and I think when you see that there might be an issue, then you might need to open up more areas,” said Barrett.

Many are forced to continue to wait, wondering when their water is going to be safe to drink again.

“Just want life to be normal, but I’m like, what’s next? That’s what I’m afraid of, what’s next,” said Lipsey.