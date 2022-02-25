How a Germantown woman's boutique is serving the Memphis community

The boutique donates gently worn clothes to women coming out of prison, prostitution, and human trafficking.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Germantown woman is making women's clothing have more of a meaning.

Brittany Germany opened up her home to start Revive Boutique, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring hope and beauty to women and inspire them to transform their communities for the glory of God.

Revive supports different organizations that serve resilient women and children in Memphis, including A Way Out Ministries, Neighborhood Christian Center, Las Americas, Foster Village, and Revive Studio.

The boutique also donates gently worn clothes to women coming out of prison, prostitution, and human trafficking.

"We want to provide a safe and beautiful shopping experience for them as well. Not only are your clothes being used for our boutique, but they're also being used directly for women who need a fresh start," said Germany.

Revive is always looking for more donations of clothing, purses, shoes, and accessories. They're also rolling out a new program where they pick up donations from people (right now, they rely on people dropping off donations to them).