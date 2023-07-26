One week later, Germantown residents left frustrated and waiting for answers amid water crisis

ABC24 wants to know if you would like to see Germantown leaders host a town hall and what questions you would ask. Text the word 'TOWNHALL' to 901-321-7520

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — It’s been a full week since Germantown’s water crisis began. And while the city said it has addressed the ongoing contamination, people without the ability to use their tap water or bathe are fed up and feeling left out.

"We're getting by but it's really been frustrating," said Stephen Mancuso, Germantown Resident.

On June 20th, it was discovered diesel fuel from a generator was leaking into the city’s water supply, leaving a majority of the city without safe water. Since the leak began, much of the city has been under a water order to only to use the tap for going to the bathroom.

For the past week, parents like Mancuso have been relying on water giveaways like the one at the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, along with help from friends in other parts of Shelby County.

"Luckily I've got some friends in Memphis that are Memphis Water, so I fill up an ice chest for a bath every other day," said Mancuso.

Across town, people like Robert Mylum are defying the water order, rolling the dice and taking their water filtration into their own hands. Mylum built a four-part device three years ago to help filter out particles in his outdoor hose to help prevent spots while cleaning his car.

"I remembered that I had this particular water filtration system," said Mylum.

Once the alert went out from the city, Mylum decided to bust out the device, saying it drastically reduced the contamination of the city’s water, telling ABC24, "It felt good enough to drink this water versus the tap water."

A week following the leak, Germantown city officials announced Forest Hill Elementary, the site of its daily water distribution, would stay as such until Sunday.

The statement reads: "The water distribution site at Forest Hill Elementary School, 3368 Forest Hill Irene Road, will be open daily through Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The FHES site will also be open on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. Residents can pick up one case of bottled water per car at this location."

Wednesday, Germantown crews flushed fire hydrants across the city to help clear the water system, hoping to finish it by the end of the day. However, until the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation sign off, the restrictions will remain in place.

For the second day in a row, Germantown officials said they would not be holding a press conference, but instead provide an update on the situation on social media. However, it is this style of communication people are taking issue with.

"It's not the time for a rehearsed production kind of video that gets put out. The whole thing has been really frustrating," said Mancuso, hesitant if he will use the water even if the order is lifted.

"At the end of the day it's water and we have to have it and use it," said Mancuso, "When they say you can drink the water now, I'm not going to be doing that right away. I'm not going to do that for the kids anyway."

The city of Germantown said it is trying to put together answers to some of the citizens’ Frequently Asked Questions.

Several viewers told ABC24 they would like to hear more specifics from the water tests in Germantown, and why it took so long to discover the leak.