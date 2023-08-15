Mixed reactions coming out of Germantown over city's water credit

Monday night, Germantown City Council approved the $27 credit, which a spokesperson says will be automatically deducted from August bills.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown residents have mixed reactions as the city tries to lessen the blow of July’s water crisis.

Germantown City Council is offering a one-time $27 water credit, weeks after 250 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the city’s water supply, leaving residents without water for more than a week. Some are frustrated with the city, saying the credit is not enough, while others are just grateful some help is happening to begin with.

“I’m really surprised they’re going to credit us, I really am,” said Barbara Pierce, a Germantown resident.

A few weeks after the crisis was resolved, the memories are still present in Germantown. Some residents said they are still buying bottled water.

“We just couldn’t imagine what happened,” said Pierce, who said news of the upcoming credit was a nice surprise. “My water bill is tremendous because I have a lot of plants, so I’m glad to have a credit on my bill, but I don’t think that’s the big issue. If a person is really on a fixed income, maybe it wouldn’t be enough.”

Discourse continued on social media following the city’s announcement Tuesday morning. On Facebook, one person wrote the move was an insult to residents and business owners in Germantown. Another called the credit a complete and insulting joke.

This reaction appeared expected from city leaders during the moments leading up to the vote to issue a credit Monday night.

“I don’t for a minute think that the credit for flushing is going to make up for this situation. So should we give a credit? I say yes. Are we going to give a credit that will satisfy everyone? Probably not,” said Brian Ueleke, Germantown Alderman.

Moving forward, Pierce and others want the city to be more upfront with the community about its water system. This comes after Germantown officials confirmed a Germantown employee, who is now fired, was deemed to blame for allowing the leak to happen in the first place.

“My husband is a retired engineer, and he said, 'First of all, they should’ve had some means of keeping that fuel oil from contaminating the water.' He said that was ridiculous how they had that arranged,” said Pierce.

ABC24 did reach out to the city for clarification about the credit and future plans. A spokesperson said the credit would be automatic and to expect it on upcoming bills. There are currently no future plans to offer additional credits for people who had to buy bottled water during the crisis.