Get ready to eat and play because the Soulful Food Truck Festival is back!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 5th Annual Soulful Food Truck Festival is returning to Tiger Lane on Sunday, September 26th from 12:00PM-6:00PM.

This event features twenty-four minority-owned food trucks, including favorites like Fresh Gulf Shrimp, Mr. Fraizer’s Fish Fry, Da Guilty Vegan, Papa Bear Skins and Artreanna’s Italian Ice. The “soulful” name celebrates a concert featuring J. Buck, Courtney Little and Keia Johnson.

This family-friendly event is open to all ages and ethnicities and will adhere to all CDC Guidelines.

There will be 60 unique vendors to shop with and carnival games for the kids. Adults can head over to the The Old School Game Zone and return to your childhood memories and play Twister, Lifesize Jenga and Connect Four and family games.

“My hope is that guests experience new businesses to patronize and witness amazing Memphis talent on stage performing,” says Cynthia Daniels, Founder. “After the past challenging year, it’s important to support local vendors and give them a place to make revenue to sustain their businesses.